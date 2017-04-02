Madagascar forest overwhelmed by thou...

Madagascar forest overwhelmed by thousands seeking sapphires

Sunday Apr 2

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar - A sapphire rush has brought tens of thousands of people into the remote rainforests of eastern Madagascar, disfiguring a protected environmental area and prompting calls for military intervention. More high-quality sapphires have been found in the biodiverse area known as Corridor Ankeniheny-Zahamena in the past six months than were found in the entire country over the past 20 years, according to Vincent Pardieu, a French gemologist who has been visiting mines there for more than a decade and was in the area last month.

Chicago, IL

