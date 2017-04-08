First Confucius class inaugurated in Madagascar
The first Confucius class in Madagascar was inaugurated on Friday at Le Petit Nid, a private school in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo. "The Confucius class that we inaugurate today is simply the first Confucius class by our institute and the first Confucius class in Madagascar," said the Chinese director of Confucius Institute of Antananarivo University Chen Lijuan during the inauguration.
