China, Madagascar celebrate 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties with photo exhibition

The Chinese embassy in Madagascar organized at Antananarivo University a photo exhibition on Tuesday in the framework of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Madagascar. Entitled "45 years of Sino-Malagasy cooperation", the exhibition has 60 photos showing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, health, cultures, economy and others, the Chinese Ambassador to Madagascar Yang Xiaorong said during the photo exhibition vernissage.

Chicago, IL

