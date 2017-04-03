CAF President Ahmad honoured

The newly elected president of Confederations of African Football , Ahmad Ahmad has been honoured by the Madagascan government with a national award for his victory in the association's general elections at a function held in Antananarivo on Wednesday night. On the occasion, Ahmad was elevated to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order by the President Hery Rajaonarimampianina at a colourful ceremony that was attended by high ranking government officials.

