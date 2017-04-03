CAF President Ahmad honoured

CAF President Ahmad honoured

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The newly elected president of Confederations of African Football , Ahmad Ahmad has been honoured by the Madagascan government with a national award for his victory in the association's general elections at a function held in Antananarivo on Wednesday night. On the occasion, Ahmad was elevated to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order by the President Hery Rajaonarimampianina at a colourful ceremony that was attended by high ranking government officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '... Dec '16 GrowUp 12
News PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu... Nov '16 Parker 2
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov '16 Poutine 1
News COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen... Oct '16 Pawl 1
News Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Orchid7 1
News Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14) Dec '14 oIo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC