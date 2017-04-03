Africa: Top African Airlines Battle f...

Africa: Top African Airlines Battle for Lucrative New Routes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Regional airlines have in the past three months intensified their competition for intra-African and international business, as each positions itself to dominate the most lucrative routes. Rwandan national carrier RwandAir announced on March 29 that it is ready for its maiden entry into Europe, while increasing flights on the Nairobi-Entebbe route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '... Dec '16 GrowUp 12
News PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu... Nov '16 Parker 2
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov '16 Poutine 1
News COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen... Oct '16 Pawl 1
News Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Orchid7 1
News Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14) Dec '14 oIo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC