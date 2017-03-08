U.S. forecaster sees increasing chanc...

U.S. forecaster sees increasing chances of El Nino later in 2017

A U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday that La Nina conditions had disappeared and projected the possibility of El Nino developing later this year, returning after the weather phenomenon wreaked havoc on global crops last year. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in a monthly forecast that neutral conditions were present in February and were likely to continue through at least the spring.

Chicago, IL

