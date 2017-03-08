Philippine environment minister says ...

Philippine environment minister says still has President's support

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said President Rodrigo Duterte has assured her that he would reappoint her if a congressional panel does not make an immediate decision on her confirmation. "The president said he has confidence in me and he would just reappoint ," Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez told reporters, during a break at her confirmation hearing as a minister.

Chicago, IL

