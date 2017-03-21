Newly elected CAF boss Ahmad steps down as Madagascar's Senate vice president
The newly elected Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad has stand down as vice president of the Madagascar Senate. Ahmed, who is also the Madagascar Football Federation boss tendered his resignation today at 4:45 PM local time to vacate the office he has occupied since February 2016.
