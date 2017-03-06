NASA Sees Powerful Tropical Cyclone Enawo Make Landfall in Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Enawo was battering the northeastern region of Madagascar when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead on March 7. Enawo strengthened to the equivalent of a Category 4 or major hurricane and made landfall. On March 7 at 10:24 UTC the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Enawo.
