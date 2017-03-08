NASA examines the soaking from ex-tropical Cyclone Enawo exiting Madagascar

VIDEO: This animation of half-hourly intervals over March 3 to 8, 2017 shows Enawo dropped the highest rainfall totals of over 500 mm in the open waters of... view more NASA's Aqua satellite observed Ex-Tropical Cyclone Enawo leaving Madagascar, while rainfall data from the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM satellite helped determine the amount of rainfall it brought to the country. Tropical Cyclone Enawo hit Madagascar on Tuesday, March 7 with powerful winds and drenching rain.

