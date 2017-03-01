MUA solidarity with Madagascar dockworkers

Members of the Maritime Union of Australia and other transport unions rallied outside the Madagascar Consulate in Sydney on February 28, About 100 members of the Maritime Union of Australia and other transport unions rallied outside the Madagascar Consulate on February 28, as part of a global campaign by the International Transport Workers' Federation in solidarity with 43 unfairly sacked dockworkers at the Port of Toamasina, Madagascar. The ITF organised rallies outside Madagascan embassies and consulates in Sydney, Washington, Brussels, Rotterdam, Paris, Istanbul and Helsinki on the day.

