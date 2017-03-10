Maruti Suzuki violence 2012: 31 convicted, 117 acquitted by Haryana court
A local court in Haryana convicted 31 persons and acquitted 117 in connection with Maruti Suzuki factory violence case. The police had booked 148 workers in the case.
