It is only me who dares to run against Hayatou - Ahmad
After a discreet playing and coaching career Ahmad Ahmad took the reins of the Madagascar football federation in 2003 and on Thursday challenges long-serving Issa Hayatou for the African Football Confederation presidency. Favourite Hayatou, who has been in charge for 29 years, and Ahmad go head to head in Addis Ababa seeking a four-year term as African football boss.
