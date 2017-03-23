Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Madagascar in Response to the Cyclone Disaster
On March 21, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods to the Republic of Madagascar, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency in response to the serious damage caused by the recent cyclone. In Madagascar, a cyclone passed from March 7 to 10 and caused extensive damage such as serious floods in several areas including the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo.
