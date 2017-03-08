.com | Top Africa stories: Cyclone Enawo, Zim

.com | Top Africa stories: Cyclone En...

Tropical cyclone Enawo slammed into Madagascar on Tuesday, killing three people and displacing hundreds as it buffeted the island with hurricane-force winds and pounding rain. The national disaster management agency BNGRC, in a preliminary toll, said 468 people had been displaced in the northeastern district of Maroantsetra, and a landslip there had killed three people, including two children, injured six and damaged four schools.

