.com | Cyclone Enawo death toll rising, heading towards Madagascar capital

Trees are lashed by strong winds in Sambava, Madagascar, as heavy rains and strong winds from a cyclone hit northeast Madagascar, raising concerns about flooding and landslides. Antananarivo - At least four people have been killed by tropical cyclone Enawo in Madagascar, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as the storm tracked towards the capital Antananarivo threatening severe flooding.

