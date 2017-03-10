At least 3 dead in Madagascar followi...

At least 3 dead in Madagascar following powerful tropical cyclone

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Tropical Storm Enawo is currently causing havoc in Madagascar and another storm is forming just behind it in the Indian Ocean "If it maintains its strength and performs as predicteda s there could be significant wind damage across the islanda s and we could be facing serious floods and landslidesa s" said Taa'. Even though it has been over 24 hours since the storm made landfall between the coastal communities of Farahalana and Antalaha, the amount of rain from the remnants of Enawo is still expected to cause risky flash flooding and mudslides through late week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '... Dec '16 GrowUp 12
News PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu... Nov '16 Parker 2
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov '16 Poutine 1
News COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen... Oct '16 Pawl 1
News Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Orchid7 1
News Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14) Dec '14 oIo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC