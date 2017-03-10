At least 3 dead in Madagascar following powerful tropical cyclone

Tropical Storm Enawo is currently causing havoc in Madagascar and another storm is forming just behind it in the Indian Ocean "If it maintains its strength and performs as predicteda s there could be significant wind damage across the islanda s and we could be facing serious floods and landslidesa s" said Taa'. Even though it has been over 24 hours since the storm made landfall between the coastal communities of Farahalana and Antalaha, the amount of rain from the remnants of Enawo is still expected to cause risky flash flooding and mudslides through late week.

