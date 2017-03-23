.Antananarivo FES6 MADAGASCAR-CYCLONE Madagascar cyclone deaths rise to 781 hour ago

.Antananarivo FES6 MADAGASCAR-CYCLONE...

Tuesday Mar 14

A cyclone that slammed into Madagascar last week killed 78 people and affected 400,000, the authorities have said as they classed the event a national disaster. A quarter of a million of people were displaced from their homes, 18 are listed as missing and 250 as injured, the National Bureau for Risk and Catastrophe Management said in a statement yesterday.

