.Antananarivo FES5 MADAGASCAR-CYCLONE Cyclone kills 38, displaces 53,000 in Madagascar20 min ago
Cyclone Enawo killed 38 people, injured 180 others and displaced 53,000 after it slammed into Madagascar earlier this week, the national disaster management agency has said. The toll issued by the BNGRC agency was significantly higher than the earlier estimate of just four deaths and 10,000 people displaced issued on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|12
|PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu...
|Nov '16
|Parker
|2
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov '16
|Poutine
|1
|COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen...
|Oct '16
|Pawl
|1
|Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Orchid7
|1
|Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|oIo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC