.Antananarivo FES5 MADAGASCAR-CYCLONE Cyclone kills 38, displaces 53,000 in Madagascar20 min ago

Cyclone Enawo killed 38 people, injured 180 others and displaced 53,000 after it slammed into Madagascar earlier this week, the national disaster management agency has said. The toll issued by the BNGRC agency was significantly higher than the earlier estimate of just four deaths and 10,000 people displaced issued on Thursday.

