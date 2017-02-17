Ethiopian Received its Third Airbus A...

Ethiopian Received its Third Airbus A350 XWB

Friday Feb 3

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and fastest growing African airline, proudly announces that it received its third Airbus A350 XWB on February 1st, 2017. The aircraft is named after Erta Ale, a large basaltic shield volcano located in the Afar Region of north-eastern Ethiopia.

