Ethiopian Received its Third Airbus A350 XWB
Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and fastest growing African airline, proudly announces that it received its third Airbus A350 XWB on February 1st, 2017. The aircraft is named after Erta Ale, a large basaltic shield volcano located in the Afar Region of north-eastern Ethiopia.
