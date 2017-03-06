CAF Elections: More countries queue b...

CAF Elections: More countries queue behind Ahmad as Nigeria decides

AS Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung and members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, meet today in a bid to overturn Amaju Pinnick's preference to back Ahmad of Madagascar against incumbent, Issa Hayatou in the March 16 CAF Presidential election, more countries have queued behind Ahmad to further raise the blood pressure of Hayatou and his followers. With 54 countries in CAF, a candidate who polls 28 votes automatically becomes winner of the election.

