Yahya Jammeh joins African leaders driven from power
The Gambia's Yahya Jammeh, who pledged Saturday to step down, is one of a long list of African leaders forced out by coups, rebels or popular uprisings. Jammeh has agreed to hand power to Adama Barrow, winner of elections last month, under the threat of military intervention by troops from five African nations.
