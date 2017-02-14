Madagascar: Truck crash kills 47, inc...

Madagascar: Truck crash kills 47, including newly-weds

At least 47 people die and 22 suffer injuries in road accident outside the town of Anjozorobe near Madagascar's capital. At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, have been killed in a traffic accident north of Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, according to police.

