Madagascar: Truck crash kills 47, including newly-weds
At least 47 people die and 22 suffer injuries in road accident outside the town of Anjozorobe near Madagascar's capital. At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, have been killed in a traffic accident north of Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|12
|PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu...
|Nov '16
|Parker
|2
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov '16
|Poutine
|1
|COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen...
|Oct '16
|Pawl
|1
|Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Orchid7
|1
|Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|oIo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC