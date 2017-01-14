Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Stretch Wings to Antananarivo
Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would add Antananarivo,Madagascar, to its network as of March 28, 2017. Ethiopian new nonstop flight would operate three times weekly to and from Addis Ababa, where passengers can connect to and from cities throughout the world, including Washington, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Beirut, Jeddah, Cairo, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|12
|PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu...
|Nov '16
|Parker
|2
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov '16
|Poutine
|1
|COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen...
|Oct '16
|Pawl
|1
|Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Orchid7
|1
|Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|oIo
|1
|Jazz made in Germany happens to Kampala (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Dr mukisa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC