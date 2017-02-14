Erdogan to rapidly approve referendum on presidential powers

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Madagascar President Hery Rajaonarimampianina speak to the media during a joint news conference in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Erdogan has arrived in Madagascar on an Africa tour in which he is promoting trade and asking governments to crack down on schools and other institutions linked to Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of organizing the failed military uprising.

