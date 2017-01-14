.com | African leaders who refused to stand down

.com | African leaders who refused to...

African leaders who refused to stand down

Read more: News24

Before Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh, who has disputed his rival Adama Barrow's election victory, many African heads of state have attempted, in some cases successfully, over the past few years to remain in power beyond their legal mandate. In some countries, elections have been disputed amid deadly violence, as was the case in Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Togo and Gabon.

Chicago, IL

