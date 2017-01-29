.com | 47 killed in Madagascar weddin...

.com | 47 killed in Madagascar wedding crash: police

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News24

At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, were killed when a truck carrying a wedding party and guests veered off the road and plunged into a river in Madagascar, police said on Sunday. There were "a total of 47 deaths, including 10 children" and the newly-wedded couple, police spokesperson Herilala Andrianatisaona told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '... Dec '16 GrowUp 12
News PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu... Nov '16 Parker 2
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov '16 Poutine 1
News COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen... Oct '16 Pawl 1
News Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Orchid7 1
News Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14) Dec '14 oIo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC