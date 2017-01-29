.com | 47 killed in Madagascar wedding crash: police

At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, were killed when a truck carrying a wedding party and guests veered off the road and plunged into a river in Madagascar, police said on Sunday. There were "a total of 47 deaths, including 10 children" and the newly-wedded couple, police spokesperson Herilala Andrianatisaona told AFP.

