At least 45 killed in Madagascar as lorry falls into river

4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least 45 people, including newlyweds, were killed Saturday as a lorry fell from a bridge into river in Anjozorobe, a town 90 kilometers northeast of Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital, official source said. "45, including 9 children, 27 women and 9 men, were killed on spot while 24 others injured, during the accident," the mayor of Anjozorobe, Dr. Lova Andriamanantsoa, told Xinhua by telephone.

Chicago, IL

