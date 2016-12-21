Relatives of Flight 370's missing see...

Relatives of Flight 370's missing seek help in Madagascar

Saturday Dec 3

Relatives of some of the 239 people who were on a Malaysia Airlines plane that vanished in 2014 have arrived in Madagascar to ask for help in the search for debris from the missing aircraft that may have drifted across the Indian Ocean. Half a dozen relatives traveled to Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital, on Saturday ahead of meetings with community leaders and a journey to coastal areas to raise awareness among villagers about the crash.

