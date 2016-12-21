#Mining News: DNI Metals Inc. (CSE: D...

#Mining News: DNI Metals Inc. (CSE: DNI) Signs LOI Valued up to $4.5 Million

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

December 16, 2016 DNI Metals Inc. . Cougar owns 8 drill rigs, and has competence to complete a 3,000m drilling program, a 1,000m trenching program, a NI 43-101 resource study, and a NI 43-101 PEA for DNI's Vohitsara Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '... Dec 2 GrowUp 12
News PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu... Nov 26 Parker 2
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov 26 Poutine 1
News COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen... Oct '16 Pawl 1
News Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Orchid7 1
News Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14) Dec '14 oIo 1
News Jazz made in Germany happens to Kampala (Oct '14) Oct '14 Dr mukisa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,217 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC