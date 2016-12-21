MH370 families want search area expanded

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Relatives of some passengers aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing more than two years ago and has never been found are hoping to persuade governments to expand the search area along the east African coast. Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8 in 2014, sparking a search in the southern Indian Ocean that entered its 1000th day on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

