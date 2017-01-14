Influx of Chinese investors angers Madagascans

The mine had not yet opened, but Madagascans were already seething with rage and the Chinese management finally quit Soamahamanina, leaving behind empty tents and cigarette butts. Soamahamanina residents protest the presence of the Jiuxing Chinese mining company, near the mining site in central Madagascar, on October 6, 2016 AFP/Rijasolo SOAMAHAMANINA, Madagascar: The mine had not yet opened, but Madagascans were already seething with rage and the Chinese management finally quit Soamahamanina, leaving behind empty tents and cigarette butts.

