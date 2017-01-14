Influx of Chinese investors angers Madagascans
The mine had not yet opened, but Madagascans were already seething with rage and the Chinese management finally quit Soamahamanina, leaving behind empty tents and cigarette butts. Soamahamanina residents protest the presence of the Jiuxing Chinese mining company, near the mining site in central Madagascar, on October 6, 2016 AFP/Rijasolo SOAMAHAMANINA, Madagascar: The mine had not yet opened, but Madagascans were already seething with rage and the Chinese management finally quit Soamahamanina, leaving behind empty tents and cigarette butts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|12
|PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu...
|Nov '16
|Parker
|2
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov '16
|Poutine
|1
|COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen...
|Oct '16
|Pawl
|1
|Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Orchid7
|1
|Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|oIo
|1
|Jazz made in Germany happens to Kampala (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Dr mukisa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC