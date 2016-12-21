In Madagascar, 'world's newest Jewish...

In Madagascar, 'world's newest Jewish community' seeks roots

Tuesday Dec 6

Though there is no synagogue, mikvah or Jewish school in Madagascar, visitors to the African island nation can enjoy a strictly kosher meal, Shabbat services and weekly learning programs. The Jewish community of 121 people - all of whom converted to Judaism earlier this year - can't afford to build a synagogue.

Chicago, IL

