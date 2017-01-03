Frustrated relatives of missing Fligh...

Frustrated relatives of missing Flight MH370 passengers scour beach for clues

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Grieving and frustrated relatives of passengers still missing more than two years after their Malaysia Airlines flight vanished are scouring the east African coast for possible evidence that might help unlock the mystery of their fate. Relatives of some passengers examine a debris suspected to be from a Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, that went missing more than two years ago at the Sainte Marie island in the Analanjirofo Region of Madagascar.

