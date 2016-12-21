Families of Flight MH370 victims offer reward for debris

V.P.R. Nathan, left, whose wife, Anne Daisy, was on board the missing Malaysia plane, talks with other relatives of passengers during their meeting at a hotel in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sunday, Dec.4, 2016. The group of 8 relatives of some of the 239 people who were on a Malaysia Airlines plane that vanished in 2014 have arrived in Madagascar to ask for help in the search for debris from the missing aircraft that may have drifted across the Indian Ocean.

