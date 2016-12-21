Do lemurs love chocolate? New study t...

Do lemurs love chocolate? New study to understand primate use of cacao plantations in Madagascar

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: UWE News

UWE Bristol conservation biologists have teamed up with Bristol Zoological Society , in a ConservationInternational funded study to increase understanding of the interaction between lemurs and cacao farms. The study aims to help scientists and farmers develop agricultural and land-use planning practices that favour the conservation of these important and iconic species.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UWE News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '... Dec 2 GrowUp 12
News PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu... Nov 26 Parker 2
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov 26 Poutine 1
News COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen... Oct '16 Pawl 1
News Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Orchid7 1
News Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14) Dec '14 oIo 1
News Jazz made in Germany happens to Kampala (Oct '14) Oct '14 Dr mukisa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,217 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC