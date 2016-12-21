Do lemurs love chocolate? New study to understand primate use of cacao plantations in Madagascar
UWE Bristol conservation biologists have teamed up with Bristol Zoological Society , in a ConservationInternational funded study to increase understanding of the interaction between lemurs and cacao farms. The study aims to help scientists and farmers develop agricultural and land-use planning practices that favour the conservation of these important and iconic species.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UWE News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '...
|Dec 2
|GrowUp
|12
|PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu...
|Nov 26
|Parker
|2
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov 26
|Poutine
|1
|COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen...
|Oct '16
|Pawl
|1
|Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Orchid7
|1
|Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|oIo
|1
|Jazz made in Germany happens to Kampala (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Dr mukisa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC