Chinese ship pulls out of MH370 search, leaving lone ship
In this March 31, 2014, file photo, HMAS Success scans the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia, as a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion flies over, while searching for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. A Dutch survey ship Fugro Equator will finish the search of the southern Indian Ocean for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 alone after resupplying at the southwest Australian port of Fremantle, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which coordinates the search, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '...
|Dec 2
|GrowUp
|12
|PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu...
|Nov 26
|Parker
|2
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov 26
|Poutine
|1
|COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen...
|Oct '16
|Pawl
|1
|Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Orchid7
|1
|Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|oIo
|1
|Jazz made in Germany happens to Kampala (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Dr mukisa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC