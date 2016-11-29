Pipeline pronouncement: Liberals to p...

Pipeline pronouncement: Liberals to pass judgment on Line 3, Northern Gateway

Tuesday Nov 29

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at the Francophonie Summit in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld OTTAWA - Months of government messaging on balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship will be put to the test Tuesday afternoon when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clears the air on at least two major pipeline proposals.

Chicago, IL

