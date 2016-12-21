Dominovas Energy Continues Discussion...

Dominovas Energy Continues Discussions With Madagascar for Energy Projects

Wednesday Nov 30

Neal Allen, Dominovas Energy Chairman and CEO continued discussions with the government for the deployment of a nation-changing 650MW power plant for Madagascar. This announcement, closely follows Dominovas Energy's having recently filed an 8K chronicling the execution of a reciprocal letter of Interest with the Government of Madagascar for the deployment of a baseload power supply.

Chicago, IL

