Cma CGM Revamp Indian Ocean Feeder Network

Starting December 16th, 2016, CMA CGM has chosen to revamp its feeder network to Indian Ocean to reinforce its quality, reliability and frequency. "We are pleased to inform you that the new Indian Ocean Feeder Loop 3 service, deploying 1 vessel of 618 TEU, will be exclusively dedicated to Comoros and Nacala, Mozambique, via Longoni hub ," says a statement from the company.

