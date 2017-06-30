Unresolved Balkan Conflicts Edging Ev...

Unresolved Balkan Conflicts Edging Ever Closer to Compromise

Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Transitions Online

Kosovo and Serbia have agreed to a new round of EU-brokered talks aimed at normalizing their relationship, the Anadolu Agency, a Turkish news agency, reports . After an informal meeting in Brussels, EU foreign policy head Federica Mogherini said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci "agreed to work on starting a new phase of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina for normalization of relations and reconciliation."

