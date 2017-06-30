UN envoy for Macedonia seeks to restart stalled talks
The United Nations' special envoy for Macedonia says he is "encouraged" by the stance of the country's new government toward resolving its long-running dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name. Matthew Nimetz met in Skopje with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov Monday in a bid to restart talks stalled for three years, and said he detected a "positive atmosphere."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Macedonia - Greece (May '10)
|Mar '17
|DaniEl
|49
|Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Advents
|485
|Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w...
|Feb '17
|Corona
|8
|GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|BISER BALKANSKI
|238
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|310
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|LIES
|108
|THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13)
|Feb '17
|DaniEl
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC