UN envoy for Macedonia seeks to restart stalled talks

Monday Jul 3

The United Nations' special envoy for Macedonia says he is "encouraged" by the stance of the country's new government toward resolving its long-running dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name. Matthew Nimetz met in Skopje with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov Monday in a bid to restart talks stalled for three years, and said he detected a "positive atmosphere."

