Macedonian gov't should start delivering on sweeping reforms: EU diplomat

European Union ambassador to Skopje Samuel Zbogar voiced hope Thursday that the new government of Macedonia would start delivering on the sweeping reforms plan or so called Action Plan 3-6-9 within first three months. While inspecting some EU-funded projects in Brvenica , EU's top diplomat here noted that new government should meet citizens expectations.

Chicago, IL

