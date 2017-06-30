Macedonian Ex-Premier Indicted for El...

Macedonian Ex-Premier Indicted for Election Fraud

Macedonia's special prosecutor is demanding the arrests of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and several former high officials over their alleged role in election fraud. The group of 17 former members of Gruevski's conservative government and others associated with him are among 94 people indicted last week on a variety of charges, Balkan Insight reports .

Chicago, IL

