EU, FAO to assist Macedonia in implementing land consolidation project

Tuesday

The European Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations will assist Macedonia to tackle its land consolidation issue, EU Ambassador to Skopje Samuel Zbogar told reporters Tuesday. The Macedonian government should adapt the laws in order to use EU experiences and FAO expertise in land consolidation, Zbogar said at a conference.

Chicago, IL

