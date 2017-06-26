Why are the Western Balkans in crisis? These are the three primary tensions.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In Macedonia, the Social Democratic Party's vice president, Radmila Sekerinska, has her hair violently pulled as supporters of the country's conservative party invade parliament in Skopje on April 27. The violence followed the election of a new parliamentary speaker. It wasn't an isolated incident in the Western Balkans, a region that comprises Albania and the former Yugoslav countries of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

