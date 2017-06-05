Trump headed in the right direction

Trump headed in the right direction

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

It came to my attention that Hillary Clinton was robbed of her promised and deeply desired position of president of the United States by "a thousand Macedonian hackers." Like many of you, I was outraged that Hillary had spent so many years putting up with her husband's issues, a plethora of hairstyles, thousands of uncomfortable pantsuits and her own inability to tell the truth, only to be denied the presidency by central European/Balkan renegades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar '17 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar '17 Advents 485
Greek janisaries and diaspora spread lies to w... Feb '17 Corona 8
GREECE ,country built on GENOCIDE (Mar '16) Feb '17 BISER BALKANSKI 238
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Feb '17 zika the great 310
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Feb '17 LIES 108
THE PROKLAMATA , do greeks know what it means (May '13) Feb '17 DaniEl 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC