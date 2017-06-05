Trump headed in the right direction

It came to my attention that Hillary Clinton was robbed of her promised and deeply desired position of president of the United States by "a thousand Macedonian hackers." Like many of you, I was outraged that Hillary had spent so many years putting up with her husband's issues, a plethora of hairstyles, thousands of uncomfortable pantsuits and her own inability to tell the truth, only to be denied the presidency by central European/Balkan renegades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.