[Ticker] Macedonia considers name change to join Nato
The Republic of Macedonia may seek to change its name to appease Greek demands, in order to join Nato, reports the Financial Times. Greeks believe the name implies a territorial claim to the northern Greek province, which carries the same name, and have blocked Macedonia's Nato membership.
