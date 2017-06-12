[Ticker] Macedonia considers name cha...

[Ticker] Macedonia considers name change to join Nato

Yesterday

The Republic of Macedonia may seek to change its name to appease Greek demands, in order to join Nato, reports the Financial Times. Greeks believe the name implies a territorial claim to the northern Greek province, which carries the same name, and have blocked Macedonia's Nato membership.

