TAP talks possibilities of Macedonia's joining project

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector All interested parties can bid for available capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline in accordance with the rules set out in the guidelines approved by the National Regulatory Authorities of Greece, Albania and Italy, TAP Head of Communications Lisa Givert told Trend. Earlier, CEO of Macedonian Energy Resources Skopje company Krste Miladinov told Trend that Macedonia is very interested in connecting with the TAP project.

