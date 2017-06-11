Positivity: Mother Teresa was heroic - but maybe not for the reasons you think

There are many things about Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta that could be called heroic - her tireless service to the world's most rejected and her courageous witness to millions of what it is to live the Gospel, just to name a couple. But the priest who oversaw her path to sainthood said that for him, one thing stands out above all the rest: her experience of spiritual darkness and what she described as feeling totally abandoned by God for the majority of her life.

